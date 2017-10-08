Moody men arrested on several charges after chase

Jessie Davis (Left), Justin Flores (Right), both of Moody

HILL COUNTY - Two men were arrested Saturday after car chase and evading police in Hill County Saturday night.

According to the Hill County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:18 p.m., a constable was leaving the Texas County Care in Whitney when he was drawn to gunshots coming from around the building. The constable went to investigate and he saw two males, later identified as Jessie Davis and Justin Flores of Moody in a vehicle hunting from a roadway and recklessly discharging a firearm toward the business.

The constable began to pursue the two suspects who fled toward the county roads and ultimately caused their vehicle to become disabled. The suspects fled on foot while carrying fire arms.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office responded with Hill County Emergency Management, the Whitney Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens and McLennan County Sheriff’s Office to assist the constable. A concern heightened over the possibility of an armed confrontation in the rural area of Hill County so a county judge was able to provide insight in the area geography and logistical assistance.

Authorities were able to check the vehicle and determine it was stolen from McLennan County. Officials said the two suspects had stolen the car from Moody and drove it to Bosque County where they burglarized a home and took seven long guns. After the burglary, they went to Whitney.

The Sheriff’s Office was able to speak with one of the suspect’s family members who told authorities the suspect said he would not return to jail. Family were able to speak with the suspects on their mobile phone and coordinated with the Sheriff’s Office on a plan to separate them from the weapons to be taken into custody without incident.

All the agencies involved were able to maintain a perimeter and sight on the site where the suspects were to be picked up and coordination of the arrest. The suspects were taken into custody without injury to any person and all stolen property was recovered.

Davis and Flores are being held in the Hill County Jail on charges of Theft of Motor Vehicle, Burglary of a Habitation, Deadly Conduct, Evading Arrest with a Vehicle and Hunting form a Roadway.

© 2017 KCEN-TV