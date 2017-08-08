KCEN
Moose the dog euthanized at Killeen shelter

An update on Moose the dog

Brandon Gray, KCEN 5:11 PM. CDT August 08, 2017

KILLEEN - Moose, the five-year-old Cane Corso Mastiff who attracted attention around central Texas was euthanized Monday.

Last week, Channel 6 spoke with Moose’s owner, Tony who was hoping to find a no-kill shelter or animal sanctuary for the mastiff.

Killeen Animal Shelter spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez confirmed Tuesday the dog was euthanized.

Miramontez said in a statement last week the dog acted viciously toward staff caring for him and had an history of aggressive behavior. 

Owner of 'Moose the Italian Masiff' asks for public's help to save his dog

