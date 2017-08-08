Moose the dog euthanized at Killeen shelter

Courtesy: Petition addressed to Jose L Segarra on Change.org

KILLEEN - Moose, the five-year-old Cane Corso Mastiff who attracted attention around central Texas was euthanized Monday.

Last week, Channel 6 spoke with Moose’s owner, Tony who was hoping to find a no-kill shelter or animal sanctuary for the mastiff.

Killeen Animal Shelter spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez confirmed Tuesday the dog was euthanized.

Miramontez said in a statement last week the dog acted viciously toward staff caring for him and had an history of aggressive behavior.

