More Immigrants taking citizenship classes in Killeen

KILLEEN - The Trump administration is taking a much more aggressive stance on immigration. And now, more people than ever are enrolling in citizenship classes in Killeen.

In a January 25 executive order, the Trump administration outlined much broader enforcement priorities than the Obama administration had previously. An Obama administration memo, released back in 2014, focused on deporting immigrants that had just entered the United States, immigrants suspected of terrorism, or immigrants that commit felonies. Now, according to the new executive order, the Trump administration is allowing for the removal of aliens who have been convicted of any criminal offense, or have been have been charged with any criminal offense, where such a charge has not been resolved. There are other broad categories of aliens that can be deported as well.

The same threat of deportation would not apply to immigrants that are legal residents, but there is a fear in immigrant communities that, if a legal resident was not able to prove their citizenship, they could possibly be deported anyway. Now more people are coming to a local citizenship class to help ensure a government mistake doesn't change their life.

"I always have to make sure I carry my green card, I carry my social security card now... I used to not carry it because I was worried about loosing it, getting robbed on the street," student Ali Saucedo said. "If you get caught...when they are doing a round up, and you don't have it on you... you have no proof... Right now I have a granddaughter that is about to be born next month. I don't want to have the fear of getting deported and for her not to know me.

The citizenship classes are held by LULAC Council #4535 in Killeen. The first class started March 4th, but legal residents wanting to join can still get in this year if they start by Saturday, March 11th.

To join, contact Raul G. Villaronga at 1-800-Killeen or rgvillaronga@gmail.com.

