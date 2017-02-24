KILLEEN - On Saturday, Feb. 11th, the Killeen police department said 3-year-old, Jamal Powell, was taken from 4807 Golden Gate Drive. The police report called the incident a possible kidnapping.

Two weeks later, the kidnapping remained "possible", even after Channel 6 News spoke with a woman who claimed to be the child's mother and said she had the child safe in Indiana.

When Channel 6 News spoke to residents at 4807 Golden Gate Drive on Feb 23, a man who identified himself as "Tony" said he knew the mother of the child and knew that the child was safe in Indiana. When asked for proof, Tony eventually arranged for the mother to contact a reporter. Tony also sent Channel 6 News a picture of a boy with a notepad that read "Jamal Powell 2/22/17".

Later that night, a woman claiming to be Sheila Powell contacted Channel 6 on a phone she borrowed and said Jamal Powell was safe in Indiana after being brought home by his aunt. Shelia Powell stated she spoke with several detectives in the Killeen Police Department and said the department was aware he returned home.

The Killeen Police Department, however, told Channel 6 News on Feb 24, they still considered the child missing. A Killeen Police detective said the woman who claimed to be Sheila Powell contacted them once when the child first went missing. The detective said they could not confirm where Sheila was or Jamal Powell.

Several pieces of information about the kidnapping continue to be withheld by the Killeen Police Department at this time.

Police were first called to the home February 11th on a report that two people had taken the child at gunpoint, along with money and a 2015 Gray Dodge Charger.

Police named the suspects as James Harris, 28, and Lanae Hoskins, 25. At the time, police had reason to believe they were heading to Louisiana. Police won't say who gave them that information.

Police did not issue an Amber Alert, saying that with the information they had, it was not possible to do so within existing Amber Alert guidelines.

On Feb. 23, the Killeen Police Department told Channel 6 News the 2015 grey Dodge Charger was recovered by the Dallas Police Department. Later on Feb 23, Channel 6 News discovered a 2015 gray Dodge Charger in the driveway at the home where the incident occurred.

Killeen Police Department Spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez later told Channel 6 News the Killeen Police Department allowed the vehicle to be released to the owners, but would not release the identity of those owners.

On Feb 24, KPD Sgt. Miguel Mirabel told Channel 6 News the car was not processed as evidence by the Killeen Police Department. He said he did not know if the Dallas Police Department processed the car.

Mirabel said that typically, if the child was located in another state, KPD would request that local law enforcement agencies check that the child is alright and is in legal custody. Police have not been able to do so as of yet.

