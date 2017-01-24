Texas Capitol (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - More than 60 public schools in Austin are expected to be at the state capitol Tuesday morning marching to show their support for expanding school choice options during National School Choice Week.

Crowds of more than 4,000 people are expected. Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick will be at the event among other parents, students, educators, and elected officials speaking in favor of expanding school choice options.

This event is held every January as an independent public awareness effort designed to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options for every child. National School Choice Week is known for raising public awareness of all types of educational choices available to children. Among the options advocated are traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling.

