Mother of local hit-and-run victim speaks out

KILLEEN - A Killeen mother is searching for answers Monday after she claims her 5-year-old son was injured in a hit and run over the weekend.

READ MORE: Killeen Police: 5-year-old boy hospitalized after being struck in hit-and-run

At approximately 12:12 p.m. Sunday, Killeen Police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 800 block of Jeffries Avenue. Upon arrival, police officers found 5-year-old Jacob Powell that was struck by a vehicle that subsequently left the scene.

Witnesses said a Dodge Charger hit the boy, then stopped for a few minutes down the road before eventually driving off.

The boy's mother, Sarah Powell, said Jacob's father was watching him that day and claims he left the boy unattended in the front yard. She said Jacob walked into the street to grab his ball when he was hit by the car.

"I was in pure total utter shock," Sarah Powell said. "I was at church having lunch and I just collapsed."

Jacob was taken to the hospital in what appeared to be serious condition.

However, Sarah said Jacob is alert and doing much better as of Monday.

"He's happy," Sarah Powell said. "He's happier -- he just wants to go home really bad."

Sarah said her son suffered a broken collarbone and heavy bruising to his liver from the crash, and told Channel 6 she plans to keep a closer eye moving forward. She hopes more speed bumps and stop signs will be added to the area, and urges everyone to be more careful.

"Just anything you do, don't ever...don't ever let your child play unattended in the front yard not even for a second," Sarah Powell said. "Don't turn your back -- always be out there with them watching when they're out in the front."

Lastly, Sarah has a message for the person who hit her son.

"Just please have the courage to come forward is all I can say," Sarah Powell said. "I mean I'm pretty upset...pretty upset."

Sarah is hopeful Jacob will be able to come home by the end of the week.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call police.

© 2017 KCEN-TV