Motorcyclist crashes into light pole in Killeen, declared dead on scene

A person lost their life late Thursday night after they exited a roadway and crashed into a light pole.
According to authorities, Killeen Police Department responded to the accident around 11:30 p.m. near the 3800 block of Elms Road.
Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown declared the person dead at the scene around 12:40 a.m. on Friday.
There is no further information at this time.
