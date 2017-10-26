KCEN
Motorcyclist crashes into light pole in Killeen, declared dead on scene

KCEN 3:30 AM. CDT October 27, 2017

A person lost their life late Thursday night after they exited a roadway and crashed into a light pole. 

 

According to authorities, Killeen Police Department responded to the accident around 11:30 p.m. near the 3800 block of Elms Road. 

 

Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown declared the person dead at the scene around 12:40 a.m. on Friday.

 

There is no further information at this time. 

 

Check back for updates.

