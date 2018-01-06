Motorcyclist dies in Killeen, Killeen PD investigating

System.Object

A motorcyclist died after a crash that occurred Saturday evening, according to Killeen Police.

Killeen Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Florence Road regarding the fatal crash, which closed both the northbound and southbound lanes of Florence Road.

KPD advised drivers to find alternate routes.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

