Motorcyclist killed from fatal crash on Hewitt Drive

WACO - A motorcyclist identified as Craig Ferando, 39, was killed Friday from a crash on Hewitt Drive.

Police say it happened around 7:45 pm. A 1994 Chevrolet pick-up truck was traveling north on Hewitt Dr when it attempted to turn into a parking lot from the center lane. A 2013 Honda motorcycle was traveling south on Hewitt Dr in the inside lane when the truck driver made a turn into the parking lot, not seeing the approaching bike.

Fernando was transported by ETMC to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was ordered for his body.

