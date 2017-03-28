Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run, Killeen police investigates

KILLEEN - Killeen Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in the 1400 block of Rancier Wednesday night.

Officials said officers responded to a 911 call about the crash involving a Hyundai Tiburon and a Suzuki motorcycle on March 22.

The motorcycle rider, 48-year-old Derrick Roy Evans of Killeen succumbed to his injuries at 2:20 a.m. the following morning at Baylor Scott & White.

An investigation found that the 2008 Hyundai Tiburon was traveling westbound in the inside lane on Rancier Avenue and a 2016 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling eastbound in the outside lane on Rancier Avenue.

The driver of the Hyundai failed to yield right of way when the driver attempted to turn left onto Alexander Street causing the motorcycle to collide with the vehicle. The driver of the Hyundai fled the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

© 2017 KCEN-TV