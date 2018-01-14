Mr. Magoos employee fires shots at suspect who began shooting after last call was announced

Waco Police are investigating the scene of a shooting at Mr. Magoos Bar in Waco Sunday morning after a man got upset when last call was announced and proceeded to shoot a firearm inside the bar.

Officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. Sunday to Mr. Magoos, located at 4601 Hodde Dr., regarding a shooting call.

When officers arrived, they learned a customer became upset when the bar announced last call, got into an argument with a bouncer, and pulled out a handgun, Waco police said. According to WPD, the bouncer ran for safety and the suspect fired several rounds in the bar.

Waco PD said another bar employee heard and saw the suspect shooting, thought the bouncer had been shot, and subsequently pulled out his own weapon and shot the suspect multiple times.

The suspect was transported to Baylor Scott and White-Hillcrest to be treated for his injuries, police said.

At last check, the suspect remained at the hospital, according to WPD.

© 2018 KCEN-TV