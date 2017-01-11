Multi-Vehicle crash causes fuel spill at Temple intersection

TEMPLE - Temple Fire and Hazmat Crews are working a scene of a multi-vehicle accident that happened around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 5600 block of Airport Road and Old Howard Road.

A pickup truck pulling a trailer, and a van pulling a trailer, and two semis were involved in the accident.

One tractor trailer carrying pipes for oil drilling purposes was headed westbound on Airport Road and could not stop for a red light. The truck went through the intersection and struck one of the vehicles causing a chain reaction.

Westbound Airport Road is closed due to a diesel fuel spill and debris on the road.

The drivers of the pickup and van were transported to Scott & White with non-life threatening injuries. A dog was ejected from one of the vehicles and is safe.

All drivers should avoid the area.

The accident is still under investigation.

