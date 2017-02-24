Close Multi-vehicle crash shuts down NB I-35 mainlanes Brandon Gray, KCEN 4:01 PM. CST February 24, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST WACO - A multi-car crash has blocked all northbound mainlanes on Interstate 35 near 5th street in Waco.According to TxDOT, police are diverting all traffic to the access road.Delays should be expected. (© 2017 KCEN) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Police arrest 3 after fugitive found under house Feb 24, 2017, 3:23 p.m. White House holds restricted news briefing, objections mount Feb 24, 2017, 2:17 p.m. Cause of death of Killeen infant released Feb 24, 2017, 12:17 p.m.
