Multi-vehicle crash shuts down NB I-35 mainlanes

Brandon Gray, KCEN 4:01 PM. CST February 24, 2017

WACO - A multi-car crash has blocked all northbound mainlanes on Interstate 35 near 5th street in Waco.

According to TxDOT, police are diverting all traffic to the access road.

Delays should be expected.

