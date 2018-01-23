Murder warrant issued for suspect in brutal 2016 killing of Waco AT&T worker

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old man accused in the murder of AT&T worker Kenneth Wayne Cleveland, 61, whose body was found in an alleyway near the 1400 block of Barron Avenue in Waco back on April 22, 2016.

Waco Police Sgt. Patrick Swanton identified the suspect as Zachery Lamone McKee, of Waco.

"McKee is in custody elsewhere and is expected to be brought back to Waco in the next few days," Sgt. Swanton said.

Swanton said multiple law enforcement agencies worked to obtain enough probable cause for the warrant to be issued.

Authorities originally believed Cleveland died of a work-related accident. But, an autopsy later revealed he was stabbed 13 times in the back of the head and neck. Ever since that revelation, his adult children have been seeking justice.

It was not immediately clear if McKee had any connections to Cleveland. McKee was indicted by a McLennan County grand jury in 2013 for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver -- in connection with a cocaine arrest, according to an old report from the time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

