Music, cute baby contest, a parade and a $1000 washer contest at the McGregor Founder's Day

McGregor Founder's Day is a weekend full of events in the town as it celebrates its 135th birthday. Events will be held on Friday and Saturday and include; a barbeque cookoff, a cute baby contest, live music, a parade, car show, 5k run and washer tournament.

The washer tournament will draw special attention as contestant have the chance to win up $1000 in prize money. This year's celebration will also honor special guests, as relatives of the town's founder and first mayor will be riding along in the parade.

Events start at 5:00 p.m. on Friday and 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.

