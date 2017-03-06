KCEN
Close

Must-read guide to Salado's 2017 Wildflower Weekend estravaganza

Stephen Adams, KCEN 12:31 PM. CST March 06, 2017

SALADO - Salado's popular "Wildflower Weekend" returns in late March with art food and drinks. The springtime event runs March 24-26, and it includes activities for all age groups.

Below is a schedule:

Friday, March 24

  • Annual Wildflower Pub Crawl at 6 p.m. (Ages 21+ only)
    • Different stops feature an array of Texas craft beers. Visit salado.com to buy tickets.

Saturday, March 25

  • 4th Annual Edgy Live Art Competition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Located at 2 Peddler's Alley, next to Salado Glassworks
    • Featured artists will create art, and visitors have the chance to win it
    • Tickets may be purchased in person
  • 17th Annual Wildflower Art Fair & Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Open Sunday, too)
    • Being held at Pace Park in Salado
    • Vendors will display handcrafted art from across Texas
    • There will be food, photography, fine jewelry and woodworking
    • Admission is $2
  • Texas Wine & Rogue Art Fest (Saturday 12-5 p.m. & Sunday 12-4 p.m.)
    • Located on the grounds of the Salado Winery Company and Salado Wine Seller
    • 814 N. Main Street in Salado
    • Features dozens of wineries from across the state
    • Food is also available
    • Admission is free for art viewing
    • Children and well-behaved leashed pets are welcome

For more information about Wildflower Weekend, visit Salado's website, or contact the Salado Chamber/Tourism Bureau at 254-947-5040.

(© 2017 KCEN)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories