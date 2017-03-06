Must-read guide to Salado's 2017 Wildflower Weekend estravaganza

SALADO - Salado's popular "Wildflower Weekend" returns in late March with art food and drinks. The springtime event runs March 24-26, and it includes activities for all age groups.

Below is a schedule:

Friday, March 24

Annual Wildflower Pub Crawl at 6 p.m. (Ages 21+ only) Different stops feature an array of Texas craft beers. Visit salado.com to buy tickets.



Saturday, March 25

4th Annual Edgy Live Art Competition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Located at 2 Peddler's Alley, next to Salado Glassworks Featured artists will create art, and visitors have the chance to win it Tickets may be purchased in person

17th Annual Wildflower Art Fair & Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Open Sunday, too) Being held at Pace Park in Salado Vendors will display handcrafted art from across Texas There will be food, photography, fine jewelry and woodworking Admission is $2

Texas Wine & Rogue Art Fest (Saturday 12-5 p.m. & Sunday 12-4 p.m.) Located on the grounds of the Salado Winery Company and Salado Wine Seller 814 N. Main Street in Salado Features dozens of wineries from across the state Food is also available Admission is free for art viewing Children and well-behaved leashed pets are welcome



For more information about Wildflower Weekend, visit Salado's website, or contact the Salado Chamber/Tourism Bureau at 254-947-5040.

