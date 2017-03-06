Must-read guide to Salado's 2017 Wildflower Weekend estravaganza

SALADO - Salado's popular "Wildflower Weekend" returns in late March with art food and drinks. The springtime event runs March 24-26, and it includes activities for all age groups.
Below is a schedule:
Friday, March 24
-
Annual Wildflower Pub Crawl at 6 p.m. (Ages 21+ only)
- Different stops feature an array of Texas craft beers. Visit salado.com to buy tickets.
Saturday, March 25
-
4th Annual Edgy Live Art Competition from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Located at 2 Peddler's Alley, next to Salado Glassworks
- Featured artists will create art, and visitors have the chance to win it
- Tickets may be purchased in person
-
17th Annual Wildflower Art Fair & Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Open Sunday, too)
- Being held at Pace Park in Salado
- Vendors will display handcrafted art from across Texas
- There will be food, photography, fine jewelry and woodworking
- Admission is $2
-
Texas Wine & Rogue Art Fest (Saturday 12-5 p.m. & Sunday 12-4 p.m.)
- Located on the grounds of the Salado Winery Company and Salado Wine Seller
- 814 N. Main Street in Salado
- Features dozens of wineries from across the state
- Food is also available
- Admission is free for art viewing
- Children and well-behaved leashed pets are welcome
For more information about Wildflower Weekend, visit Salado's website, or contact the Salado Chamber/Tourism Bureau at 254-947-5040.
