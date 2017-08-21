Mystikal, Harker Heights woman turn themselves in to jail

Michael Tyler a.k.a. Mystikal

SHREVEPORT, La. - Michael Tyler also known has the rapper Mystikal turned himself in to Caddo Correctional Center Monday afternoon, according a Angie Willhite, Shreveport Police Department PIO. Tenichia Wafford, 42, of Harker Heights also turned herself in.





Tenichia Wafford

The New Orleans rapper was allegedly involved in an October 2016 rape of a woman in Shreveport, Louisiana. Killeen rapper, Averweone Holman, 26 was arrested by the US Marshall's Task Force for his alleged involvement in the case.

Averweone Holman

According to a press release, DNA evidence recovered during an initial investigation linked Tyler and Holman to the alleged rape. Warrants were issued for both Tyler and Holman charging both with one count of First Degree Rape with bonds set a $2 million each.

Wafford was an associate of Mystikal and Holman. She allegedly sought the victim out to convince her to drop the charge. A warrant was later issued for her arrest charging her to one count of Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Rape with a bond set at $200,000.

Mystikal plead guilty to sexual battery of an incident involving his hairstylist in 2003. He was sentenced to six years in prison and was released in 2010.

