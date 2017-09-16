Report: 'Narcos' location scout shot to death in Mexico

A location scout for the popular Netflix series ‘Narcos’, was shot to death in Mexico while scouting for the show, Variety reports.

Variety reports that 37-year-old Carlos Muñoz Portal was found “bullet-riddled” in his vehicle near the borders of Hidalgo state in a remote area.

That area is said to have one of the worse murder rates in all of Mexico.

Portal was there checking out possible filming locations for season 4 of ‘Narcos’.

Variety reports that Netflix issued the following statement.

“We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family. The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate.”

Mexican columnist Julio Astillero tweeted this photo of Portal.

En parajes #Edomex, Carlos Muñoz Portal (37), buscaba locaciones para serie @NarcosNetflix . Fue encontrado muerto, por balas, en automóvil pic.twitter.com/Dbn6brJp1w — Julio Astillero (@julioastillero) September 16, 2017

