Natural gas service cut off to hundreds in Groesbeck

An electrical outage in Groesbeck Tuesday, forced Atmos Energy to shut down all natural gas services for business and residential customers, according to the City of Groesbeck Facebook page.

The outage impacted around 700 customers, according to early estimates from an Atmos Energy spokesperson.

The city did not have a specific timeline for when Atmos would have natural gas customers back on line but according to the Atmos spokesperson, they hoped to have service restored some time Tuesday night.

"The safety and reliability of our system to our customers is foremost in our minds," said Atmos Spokesperson, Chace Murphy.

Murphy said the company was sending technicians from across the area to help with full restoration.

Close to 100 technicians will go to each business or residence to turn off the gas supply, according to the City of Groesbeck Facebook page. Once all the meters are off, the system will be purged and the restoration will begin.

The technicians will then have to go back to each business or residence to relight the pilot lights, according to the Facebook post. If no one is home, the technician will leave a phone number to call.

