NBC's Tamron Hall helps local humane society win 10 thousand dollars

Local humane society wins 10 thousand dollars

WACO - The Humane Society of Central Texas is being honored with 10 thousand dollars thanks to Today show host Tamron Hall. Our local Humane Society received the check from Rachel Ray Thursday morning. It's part of her Santa Paws program where she asks celebrities to nominate an animal rescue organization of their choosing for Rachel to donate to, and that's where Tamron Hall comes in.

The Central Texas native and Today show host nominated our local humane society last month. She even took to her Facebook page to congratulate them on receiving the donation saying their work is near and dear to her heart.

The society says they were skeptical at first until the check arrived yesterday morning. They say they aren't sure why Tamron nominated them but are so thankful and that they plan to use the funds to further their mission of giving every local dog a forever home.

"It's going to be life changing for a small non profit and we're going to use the funds to further our mission to save all the dogs we possibly can" says Don Bland, Humane Society of Central Texas Executive Director.

For information on how you can donate to the shelter visit http://humanesocietycentraltexas.org/