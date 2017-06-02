Nearly 100 gather in Waco to support United Way

(Photo: SHELLY_TAYLORR)

The United Way of Waco-McLennan County recently released the first photo of its 2017 'We Live United' campaign.

The image features nearly 100 city leaders, volunteers, donors and partner agencies gathered in front of the historic Waco Suspension Bridge.

“The presence of so many people at the photo shoot indicates the unique spirit of our community and the essential belief that our United Way is vital to the strength of our city and our county," said 2017 Campaign Chair Cheryl Gochis, who is also Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Baylor University. "These are people who not only love this place where we live and thrive, but believe that together we can make a significant difference through our giving."

Last fiscal year, more than 41,000 individuals and families received services through UWWMC funded partner agencies, according to a press release.

© 2017 KCEN-TV