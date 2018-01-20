Nearly 2 tons of marijuana seized at border

Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

EDINBURG, TEXAS - Border Patrol agents working along the U.S.-Mexico border seized nearly two tons of alleged marijuana in a four day period.

The first incident happened on Jan. 13 when agents spotted several individuals carrying large bundles towards a residence in La Rosita, Texas. The five bundles were discovered to contain alleged marijuana that weighed over 340 pounds with a value of nearly $275,000.

On Jan. 14, agents received a report that a vehicle was loaded with what appeared to be narcotics. After locating the vehicle, they discovered 180 pounds of alleged marijuana with a street value of more than $144,000.

That same evening near La Rosita, smugglers abandoned over 340 pounds of alleged marijuana after being spotted by agents that were being assisted by Air and Marine Operations. The alleged narcotics were worth approximately $273,000.

On Jan. 15, a car was suspiciously traveling down a ranch road near Rio Grande City when agents spotted it. The vehicle was suddenly abandoned and agents found 770 pounds of alleged marijuana inside. The street value was worth nearly $616,000.

The same day, agents once again saw individuals loading large bundles into a parked vehicle and discovered 230 pounds of alleged marijuana.

On Jan. 16, border patrol agents near Garciasville, Texas witnessed several people crossing the Rio Grande River with large bundles in hand. Agents approached the scene and found 1,200 pounds of alleged marijuana worth a whopping $1 million.

Within the hour, a driver abandoned a car with nearly 450 pounds of alleged marijuana after being spotted by agents. The value of the alleged narcotics was worth about $358,000.

In all seven incidents, border agents confiscated the alleged narcotics and turned them over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reminds the public that they are encouraged to report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.

© 2018 KENS-TV