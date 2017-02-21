Nearly 60 apply for open Waco ISD Superintendent position

WACO - Nearly 60 applicants are interested in filling retiring Dr. Bonny Cain’s position as Waco ISD Superintendent.

Executive Search Services, the group in charge of the hiring process, said 59 people completed an online application by the Monday deadline. That number is more than 25% higher than 2011 when Cain was hired from a pool of 47 applicants.

The Board President Pat Atkins says the growing interest means good things are happening in the District causing people to want to come to Waco.

“We have every confidence the search firm and our Trustees will find a great leader for Waco ISD from that group, a person who will continue pushing us in the right direction taking innovative steps to help our students get a great education,” Atkins said.

The details of the applicants are not being disclosed due to privacy purposes, but an ESS spokesperson said there were some out-of-state applicants.

The Waco ISD Trustees will begin reviewing applications Wednesday and will meet March 1 to discuss the candidates. The first round of interviews is schedule for March 20-22.

Atkins says he expects the Board will talk face to face with about half a dozen applicants.

Cain, who is retiring at 66, says she will continue leading the District until the end of the 2017 school year.

(© 2017 KCEN)