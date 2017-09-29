Nearly naked man at HEB arrested

Alejandro Garcia was arrested for indecent exposure after fleeing an HEB where witnesses said he was only wearing underwear and was touching his genitals.

SAN ANGELO, TX - Alejandro Garcia, 43, was arrested for indecent exposure after fleeing from the HEB where witnesses said he was wearing only his underwear and touching his genitals.

After Garcia ran away, police found him at Crestwood Apartments where he was exposing himself, yelling and shaking a handrail.

Garcia was booked in Tom Green County Jail on Sept. 29, 2017 and was released on a $642 bond the same day.

