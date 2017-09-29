Nearly naked man at HEB arrested

SAN ANGELO, TX - Alejandro Garcia, 43, was arrested for indecent exposure after fleeing from the HEB where witnesses said he was wearing only his underwear and touching his genitals.
After Garcia ran away, police found him at Crestwood Apartments where he was exposing himself, yelling and shaking a handrail.
Garcia was booked in Tom Green County Jail on Sept. 29, 2017 and was released on a $642 bond the same day.
© 2017 KIDY-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs