Neighbors express concerns about BISD's proposed elementary school

System.Object

Some neighbors living near the site of Belton ISD's proposed elementary school claim the location cannot handle the increased traffic and poses safety risks to students because of the lack of sidewalks.

The proposed new elementary school is part of what taxpayers will be voting on during the May 6 bond election over the district's $149.7 million BISD 2025 plan, which would also include construction of a new high school, transform Bhs9 into a middle school, and make upgrades at other sites.

If voters approve the project, the new elementary school would be built near the intersection of Poison Oak Road and Carriage House Drive, which is located in the City of Temple -- despite being within the Belton School District. Belton ISD's architectural firm assessed five potential sites and determined that one was an "above average" space for building an elementary building.

But, folks living next to the site have several concerns, including what they claim is a lack of main roads for parents and buses to use. In addition to questions about whether or not Poison Oak Road is wide enough or in good enough condition to handle buses, neighbors said the smaller feeder roads cannot handle the increased traffic of parents dropping their children off for class.

"BISD has stated that this plan is the cheapest, but are not taking into account the collateral damage this will leave behind," said Jeff Vanecek, who lives next door to the proposed elementary school location.

Vanecek said there are many children in his neighborhood who would ultimately attend the new elementary school, if it opened. And, he worries about how they'll safely walk to school without sidewalks anywhere nearby. He also expressed concerns over flooding, which he said frequently forces authorities to shut down Poison Oak Road altogether.

Belton ISD Spokesman Kyle DeBeer said the district has worked closely with the City of Temple in the past to create positive environments at new schools; and, this project will be no different.

"We work with cities to make sure infrastructure is available for our campuses," DeBeer said.

The City of Temple said it had not yet received a specific site plan from BISD yet. But, the city said council would discuss its Transportation Capital Improvement Plan, which includes funding for Poison Oak Road upgrades, on Thursday. The meeting will include conversations about whether adjustments to the project are necessary going forward. Asked whether the city would maintain public roads around the new school, if built, Temple said it would.

Early voting for the bond election begins April 24. For voting locations and more information, click here.

(© 2017 KCEN)