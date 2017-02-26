New American Legion post in Copperas Cove needs members

COPPERAS COVE - American Legion Post 349 in Copperas Cove is working to revitalize the American Legion in their city, and they need new members to make that happen.

Post 349 just swore in their members last Friday. Commander Edward Streeto said he wants the new post to focus on community involvement by working to make local schools aware of available scholarships and planning community events.

If you want to become a member of American Legion Post 349, contact 11th District Commander of the American Legion Ricky Wilson at 870-278-3275.

