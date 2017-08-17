New data center to bring dozens of jobs to Temple

Mcgregor's C3 adding 700 jobs

TEMPLE - A new data center opening in Temple will create 56 jobs, according to the Temple Economic Development Corporation, which made the announcement Thursday.

Bitmova, LLC will build on an 11-acre tract of land in the Temple Industrial Park near the intersection of I-35 and Loop 363.

In addition to 56 jobs, the company will invest just under $8-million in capital investment over five years, according to the Temple EDC.

“Welcoming Bitmova, LLC to Temple further diversifies our industry base,” Temple EDC Vice President Charley Ayres said. “Bitmova will create high wage jobs in a highly technical job, with a significant level of capital investment in our local economy.”

According to a press release sent by Temple EDC, Bitmova will set up a main data center to expand their current data management capacity and keep up with the data needs to maintain the functionality of their online platforms. On site will also be a workshop to continue Research & Development of Berberry servers and other technology prototypes related to robotics and VR. The long-term vision for this facility includes offering an accelerator program in the area working on the development of projects related to robotics.

“Temple EDC is a great partner, and Temple is a fantastic location,” stated, Behrouz Movahhed Nouri, CEO of Bitmova, LLC. “Temple Industrial Park offers a unique opportunity to develop a state-of-the-art data center on a site that has access to low cost, reliable power, infrastructure in place, an excellent network of roads and an available skilled workforce.”

Bitmova, LLC is the second company Temple EDC has assisted this year.

Over the course of 2017, Temple EDC has worked with Bitmova, LLC and R&L Carriers to help them invest capital and create or maintain jobs in Temple. To date, Temple EDC efforts have resulted in over $13 million in projected new capital investment and new and/or retained 86 jobs in the City.

