New DPS Office Opening In Killeen

KILLEEN- The DPS office in Killeen currently located on Priest Drive and the office in Copperas Cove on S. 2nd Street will both be closing their doors Friday, March 24th at 5 p.m.

All residents will be going to the new office off West Elms Road for any license paperwork. That brand new facility will be open Monday, March 27th.

The rezoning project was proposed in April of 2016 and approved in June of 2016. While city county officials were concerned with the location due to congestion and safety, the property is double in size compared to the previous office. That means shorter lines for residents and more room for stations. This new location also means more jobs and staff on board.

Heidi Alagha reports for Texas Today.

