New Guidelines Released For Peanut Allergies

WACO- New guidelines from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases now recommends giving your child peanut based products like powders and butters as early as 6 months old.

In the past, they recommended starting at ages 2 or 3. The new guidelines will actually play a role in peanut allergies into adulthood. They say the new research can actually decrease the chances of having the allergy growing up.

Calista Lllyod was diagnosed with a peanut allergy at just 9 months old. It took a toll on her family, even preventing them from taking family vacations. After dealing with the allergy for nearly 6 years, Calista's mother, Becky decided to seek treatment with a doctor in Dallas.

"tt took about 6 months and they started with 1/400th of a peanut. and over 6 month period, they kept bumping her up with peanut powder and saline solution and she had it twice a day and now she has to eat 8 peanuts a day for maintenance", says Calista's mother Becky.

If you plan to try this treatment for you child, please talk to your family doctor about the options and if this treatment would be effective for your child.

