New manufacturing plant coming to Killeen

KILLEEN - Killeen is getting a new manufacturing plant.

MGC Pure Chemicals America selected the city for the next site location and will service the semiconductor industry. The company is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company based in Tokyo, Japan. Killeen beat out several areas including, San Antonio, Bryan/College Station and Louisiana.

The plant will be established in the Killeen Business Park to meet growing demand for its products. Production is expected to begin in 2019 and will produce super-pure hydrogen peroxide, a cleaning chemical used in the semiconductor industry for applications that require striping, etching, and cleaning of silicon wafers, Killeen Economic Development Corporation(KEDC) officials stated.

The decision to locate in Killeen was based on access to a quality workforce, close proximity to an Interstate, and incentives provided by the KEDC.

Yasauki Matsumi, President and CEO of MGC Pure Chemicals America, Inc said this is an exciting time for the company as they expand into Texas. He said they are looking forward to being a partner with the City of Killeen.

“Our goal is to be good corporate citizens, be a successful organization I order to provide quality jobs to the area, and contribute to the semiconductor industry,” Matsumi said. “I would like to thank the KEDC and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce for working with MPCA to bring our company to the City of Killeen.”

The plant will occupy a 28-acre site that contains room to double the size of the initial facility and a rail spur installation. About $20 million will be invested by the company in land, building, machinery and equipment and create 28 new jobs over five years. The average annual salary will be $66,600 per year, the company stated.

“Based on the capital investment of MPCA and the jobs created, the net benefits to the City of Killeen over a 10-year period total $2,234,191 according to our economic impact analysis,” KEDC Treasurer Curt Gaines said.

Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said they are delighted to have the company in the community.

“The citizens and businesses of the greater Killeen area will see a positive economic impact of this project by way of direct and indirect new jobs and sales revenue generated by the presence and production line of this manufacturer,” Segarra said. “I want to thank the Killeen Economic Development Corporation and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce for all their work in helping bring MGC Pure Chemicals America, Inc. to our city.”

These are the following incentives provided by KEDC below:

A promissory note on the 12.4-acre initial site that can be converted to a grant under certain performance conditions.

An option on approximately 15 acres

Payment for job creation

Reimbursement of some infrastructure costs

Reimbursement of waiving of tap, platting and permitting fees

Payment of closing costs

Payment of subdividing costs

Reimbursement of 50% of real property tax payments.

KEDC President Charlies Watts state they have worked diligently over the past few months to prove MPCA with a viable strategic location for their new manufacturing facility.

“The designation of Interstate 14, which demonstrates a robust transportation network, was critical factor in qualifying our community for this project,” Watts said. “MGC Pure Chemicals America, Inc. will make a great addition to our Killeen Business Park and will result in increased opportunity for us all.”

