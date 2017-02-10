New mobile app launched for Waco visitors

Logo for Waco App. Photo: The City of Waco

WACO - A new official app for the city of Waco is coming soon for visitors.

The city of Waco announced Friday that the Waco Convention & Visitors Bureau launched the new app.

The app is free and it will contain information about lodging, attractions shopping, restaurants, Waco’s cultural district, walking tours, trolley, and more, the city stated in a press release.

Waco has experienced an increase in visitors from 600,000 to 1.9 million in 2016 and in response, the app was created.

The CVB’s goal is to encourage visitors to see more of Waco.

The app is available in the Play Store for android and the App Store for Apple. Search for “Waco TX,” or “Waco” and look for the heart icon with a W in the middle.

