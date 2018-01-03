New signage installed at Waco Planned Parenthood Health Center

Signage was installed Wednesday on the new health center for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas in Waco.

The Audre Rapoport Planned Parenthood Health Center, located at 700 West Hwy 6, opened in November 2017 to meet the growing need for high-quality, affordable reproductive healthcare in Central Texas, the organization stated.

The organization has provided healthcare and education in the Waco community since 1939. More than 85,000 Texans are served by Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas each year.

Nearly one in four McLennan County residents are uninsured, and Texas has one of the highest rates of cervical cancer in the nation. One in five women in America has relied on Planned Parenthood at some point in her life, the organization stated.

In addition to treating the uninsured, health centers also accept most private insurance plans.

Essential healthcare services provided include:

Annual exams

Birth control services, including emergency contraception and long-acting reversible contraception, such as IUDs and implants, to help plan and space pregnancies

Clinical breast exams and referrals for mammograms

Sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing and treatment for males and females

Rapid HIV testing

Cervical cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment that includes colposcopy and cryotherapy to detect and treat pre-cancerous cervical cells to prevent cervical cancer

HPV vaccinations for males and females to reduce risk of cervical, oral, and other cancers

Diagnosis and treatment of urinary tract and vaginal infections

Midlife care surrounding menopause

Pregnancy testing

Medication and surgical abortion

Referrals for adoption and prenatal care

Community health education programs to reduce unintended teen pregnancies and help young people make well-informed, responsible, and positive decisions about their sexual health

Planned Parenthood’s new $4.3 million state-of-the-art 9,000 square feet health center provides healthcare and education for Waco-area men, women, and teens.

The health center was funded by private donations and foundations including the Bernard & Audre Rapoport Foundation, the Cooper Foundation, and others. The Audre Rapoport Planned Parenthood health center is funded in part by the federal Title X program, which assists individuals with family planning services.

