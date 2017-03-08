New surveilliance footage released in local store robbery

Still from November 2016 7-eleven robbery. Photo: Killeen Police Department

KILLEEN - Editors Note: A previous version of this story contained information from Killeen Police Department stating the video was in reference to a November 2015 robbery of a 7-Eleven in Killeen. Killeen police have clarified that the suspect in the video is connected to a February Robbery

Killeen police detectives obtained surveillance footage of a February robbery of a Star Mart Convenience Store located at 104 W. Elms.

Officials said officers responded to the scene at 7:43 p.m. on February 14 in reference to a 911 call advising the store had been robbed.

The clerk told officers a black male wearing a black beanie with yellow trim, with curly pink/purple hair, possibly a wig, wearing a Dallas Cowboys hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, entered the store and demanded money.

The suspect fled the establishment on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Killeen police detectives are asking anyone who can identify the suspect in the vehicle to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

© 2017 KCEN-TV