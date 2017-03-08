New surveilliance footage released on local store robbery

Still from November 2016 7-eleven robbery. Photo: Killeen Police Department

KILLEEN - Killeen police detectives obtained surveillance footage of a November 2016 aggravated robbery of a 7-Eleven Convenience Store located at 1814 N. W. S. Young Drive.

Officials said around 2:55 a.m. November 15, 2016, officers received a call from a clerk advising the store had been robbed.

The clerk told officers a black male, entered the store and began causing a disturbance with the clerk. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect fled the establishment on foot.

Killeen police detectives are asking anyone who can identify the suspect in the vehicle to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

© 2017 KCEN-TV