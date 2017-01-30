New suspect added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list

VICTORIA COUNTY - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Gilbert Garza, 33, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Garza is wanted for three counts of obstruction/retaliation. Garza is considered armed and dangerous with a criminal history of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of habitation and harassment of a public servant. He is a known Hermandad de Pistoleros Latinos gang member and has ties to both the Jackson County and Victoria County areas. His last known address was in Bloomington, Texas.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. He has tattoos on both forearms, left hand left leg and right wrist.





If anyone has information on Garza’s whereabouts, a cash reward of $5,000 is now being offered. All tips are guaranteed anonymous. Tipsters can call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

(© 2017 KCEN)