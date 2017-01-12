New Waco police chief sworn in

WACO, TX - With the pin of a badge, and a round of applause, the Waco Police Department officially, has a new man in charge.

Ryan Holt was sworn in Wednesday afternoon in front of hundreds of onlookers including elected officials and police chiefs from around the region.

Holt says the turnout was humbling, and encouraging.

"It shows we're all on the same it doesn't matter where you work or what you do we are all working towards the same goal."

Holt is no stranger to the Waco Police Department having served in a number of different capacities over a two decade long career. He takes over from longtime Chief Brent Stroman, who tells me hes confident his successor will live up to expectation.

"He's very capable and I've gotten to know him over the last eight years as assistant chief and I'm very confident in him."

Holt was named chief after a months long nationwide search, it was a process that Waco mayor Kyle Deaver says, showed Holt was clearly the right man for the job.

"Ryan is extremely bright intelligent and mostly I would say he's thoughtful and hes thinking about the communities need."

Holt says he plans to continue to the strong reputation that Chief Stroman instilled in the Waco Police Department but also will turn the department focus to new challenges

"response to mental health problems, which is a huge thing in law enforcement across America today. I'm not sure police have the tools we need to properly respond to that so we've reached out to the academic community, the medical community, and we're working together through the prosper Waco behavior health leadership team to address some of those things"

The badge pinned to his chest, a symbol of not only new responsibility but also a new era for the Waco Police Department.

