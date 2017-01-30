Newly built Temple playground heavily damaged this weekend

TEMPLE - A newly built Temple playground is suffering a large amount of damage after catching fire Sunday.

Firefighters responded to a call to Jefferson Neighborhood Park originally reported as a grass fire. Upon arrival firefighters saw that the playground was burning and quickly extinguished the flames.

Officials say the damage to the playground equipment is estimated at $147,000. The facility was newly built. It was the first project completed with the 2015 City of Temple Park’s Bond package completed in the fall of 2015.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire. There were no injuries.

