HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 30: A general view as Atlanta Falcons players speak with the media during Super Bowl 51 Opening Night at Minute Maid Park on January 30, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images) (Photo: Maxx Wolfson, 2017 Getty Images)

AUSTIN - The NFL is cracking down on Texas' proposed "bathroom bill" that targets transgender persons after the Super Bowl in Houston.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy suggested Friday that Texas may lose out on future Super Bowls if there were such laws that are "discriminatory or inconsistent with our values". He said such measures would be taken into consideration when determining future locations of the big event.

This statement is much more forceful than a previous NFL statement earlier this month.

The Texas proposal known as the "bathroom bill" requires people to use bathrooms that correspond to the sex on their birth certificate. It is similar to a law mandated in North Carolina that led to the NCAA pulling championship events from the state.

As of now there are no Super Bowl sites scheduled in Texas through 2021. Dallas was the last city to host the game in 2011, prior to the most recent championship in Houston.

(© 2017 KCEN)