No incidents after shooting threat at Copperas Cove High School

Copperas Cove High School held classes without incident Monday, after someone threatened to shoot up the campus -- in a spray-painted warning was discovered Friday on the wall of a car wash on Casa Street.

In response, both Copperas Cove Police officers and Coryell County Sheriff's deputies guarded the high school Monday and searched students as necessary.

"We did see a decrease in student attendance at the high school, but that is common immediately following a holiday such as Spring Break," district spokesperson Wendy Sledd said in a statement.

The district said the threat did not affect overall attendance at its schools.

If you have any information about the vandalism, please contact Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers by calling 254-547-1111 or submitting a tip online by clicking here. You may remain anonymous.

