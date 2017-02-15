No indictment for deputy who shot and killed Harker Heights man

BELL COUNTY - The Bell County Sheriff deputy who shot and killed a man in an attempted traffic stop back on Aug. 30 will not be indicted officials announced Wednesday.

The Texas Rangers were charged with the primary responsibility of investigating the events that led to the death of 59-year-old Lyle Patrick Blanchard.

The Bell County Grand Jury decided after review and deliberation that no indictment should be returned on the identified deputy Corporal Shane Geers.

On Aug. 30 Blanchard was killed in a gun battle with Geers after the deputy attempted to pull him over for suspected drug and alcohol impairment. Blanchard exchanged fire with the deputy while in a private drive and as a result he was shot dead by Geers. The deputy was not wounded.

Geers had been with the Bell County Sheriff's department since March 2008. He started as a jailer in 2000 and went to work as a police officer in Troy in March 2007 before returning to the Bell County Sheriff's Office.

Geers was put on administrative leave after the incident in August.

