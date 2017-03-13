Nominate a teacher for Channel 6's Outstanding Educator Award

Is there a teacher or education-related employee who changed your life or your child's life?

We don't think local educators get enough credit for the impact they have on our community. So, we're recognizing hard-working educators with a new monthly segment called the Channel 6 Outstanding Educator Award, which is being sponsored by our good friends at Edible Arrangements.

Our own Stephen Adams is traveling to local schools to surprise local teachers, thank them for their work and present them with a plaque and a special gift from Edible Arrangements!

If you know a teacher, principal or school support staff member who deserves a thank you, you can nominate them by filling out the form when you click here.

You can also email your nomination directly to Stephen Adams at scadams@kcentv.com. Please include your name, phone number, the teacher's name, school name and a description of why they deserve to win.

© 2017 KCEN-TV