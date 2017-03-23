Normangee city council meets following police chief's arrest

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

NORMANGEE, Texas - It was a packed agenda as the Normangee City Council met for their regularly scheduled city hall meeting following Police Chief Charles Herford's arrest..

The topic was not originally on the agenda but it was one council members and the local community felt needed to be addressed.

This morning Normangee Mayor Gary Dawkins delivered a letter to Herfrod stating that he would be placed on suspension with pay until further notice.

Throughout the meeting Dawkins expressed on a multiple occasions a need for a more thorough vetting process when it comes to hiring city officials.

Community member Jo Anne Reichert was born and raised in Normangee and says she really hates what the city Normangee is turning into.

"Right now we don't have any police chief in town, and we really don't have any law here in town, and I just hate that this little town has had such bad luck with police officers," said Reichert.

