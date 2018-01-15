WPD: Off-duty Waco police officer arrested by another agency

Waco PD Sgt. Patrick Swanton said in an email Monday the department was aware one of its off-duty police officers was arrested by an outside agency earlier Monday afternoon.

Swanton continued in the email to say WPD could not comment on the specific details of the case and by policy, the City of Waco does not comment on personnel matters, either.

This is a developing story. We'll update this story as more details become available.

© 2018 KCEN-TV