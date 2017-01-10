Officer, deputy dead as Orlando manhunt continues for murder suspect

The manhunt for an Orlando man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and then shooting and killing a police officer continues. (Photo: WTSP)

There's no resting in the massive manhunt for an accused cop killer in Orlando.

“It doesn't matter where he goes, we will track him down to the ends of the earth," says Orlando Police Chief John Mina.

A deadly and devastating day for law enforcement now turns into a hunt for justice. All eyes are out for a man police say is armed and dangerous. Markeith Loyd, 41, is accused of shooting and killing Orlando Police Sgt. Debra Clayton, 42, Monday morning. She had been trying to take him into custody. He’s wanted as a suspect in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend last month.

A hero remembered never dies. M/Sgt. Debra Clayton always had time to mentor our youth. pic.twitter.com/Vv6SEva31J — Chief John Mina (@ChiefJohnMina) January 10, 2017

The tragedy doesn’t end there. As Orange County Sheriff's Motorcycle Deputy Norman Lewis responded to the shooting, he was killed in a crash.

The officer and deputy were both killed on the streets they've worked so hard for years to keep safe.

That million dollar smile. The consummate professional. That's how we will remember our gentle giant DFC Norm Lewis. RIP. #BigNorm pic.twitter.com/I6BbSSCLeW — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 9, 2017

For co-workers, they’re honoring the fallen officers, by tracking the man connected to their deaths.

“The effort to capture him is a 24-7 operation. We’re not going to stop,” says OPD Chief Mina.

Monday night, darkness didn’t slow the search for Loyd. For fellow officers, it’s a personal mission.

“Our officers are going to continue to risk their lives for this community and this loss only strengthens our resolve,” Chief Mina says.

Investigators say Sgt. Debra Clayton, a 17 year veteran on the force, got a tip pointing out Loyd around the Walmart store on North John Young Parkway and Princeton Street. That tipster knew Loyd is wanted for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend. When Clayton approached him, police say the career criminal shot her several times. The officer had been wearing her body armor and fired back, but the chief doesn't believe Loyd got hit. Chief Mina says back-up arrived in 28 seconds, but it was too late for the wife and mother of a college-aged son.

“I’m numb, grief-stricken,” says Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill. Hill was just at Clayton's wedding last year in Jamaica and says her friend dedicated her life to mentoring kids and improving her hometown.

“Debra loved working with young boys of color. She saw the best in them, even if they were broken. She always wanted to fix them. It's tragic a young man of color gunned her down in cold blood. I'm angry, too,” says Hill.

Not one, but two agencies are now grieving the loss of one of their own. As Orange County Deputy Norman Lewis raced to help with the shooting and search, another car pulled out in front of his motorcycle. The crash killed the 11-year deputy.

“This is probably one of the toughest days for me and my career,” says Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings.

Hundreds of officers have been scouring the area and searching dozens of apartments. Chief Mina says Loyd carjacked a victim in his get-away, then ditched the car at an apartment complex.

They're following every lead and are driven by the tragic loss of the two heroes.

“I can assure you, we will not rest until Markeith Loyd is behind bars,” says Chief Mina.

A strong warning from Chief Mina: anyone who is helping Loyd in his escape, by providing money or a place to hide, will face charges for Accessory to Murder. Investigators hope the $60,000 reward will bring in the one tip they need to end this. They’re asking Loyd to turn himself in, so no one else gets hurt.

If you see Loyd or have any information where he is, you’re asked to call 911 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

Monday marked Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The Orlando Eye, a 400 foot-tall Ferris wheel, has been lit in blue colors to remember the fallen officers.

Our hearts are with @orlandocosheriff @OrlandoPolice. Tonight we will be lit blue to show our appreciation for their sacrifice & dedication. pic.twitter.com/2JsSdlaraZ — The Orlando Eye (@theorlandoeye) January 9, 2017

