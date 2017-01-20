Officer-involved shooting suspect charged, officer cleared

Scene of officer-involved shooting in Killeen. (Photo: KCEN)

KILLEEN - The Killeen Police officer that was involved in a shooting with a suspect has been cleared and has returned back to work.

On Monday, officers responded to a domestic dispute call at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Cedarhill Drive. Authorities learned from the call that the dispute was between a man and a woman.

When officer’s arrived to the scene, they learned from the woman that the man identified as Thomas Eugene Meyers left the residence and returned with a firearm.

After a confrontation with an officer and the suspect, the officer shot the man. The officer was placed on leave due to it being department policy.

Meyers was taken to Baylor Scott & White hospital in stable condition.

He was later released and taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Assault with Bodily Injury Family member, Motion to Revoke Probation for a prior Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Meyer’s is in Bell County Jail on bond totaling $130,000.

