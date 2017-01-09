Official first day for new Waco Police Chief

The new Police Chief of Waco began his first day on the job Sunday.

Ryan Holt was recommended for the position last month. He replaced longtime Police Chief Brent Stroman who led the department for almost four decades.

Channel Six News spoke with Holt back in December when he was nominated. He said it was an honor to serve the people of Waco especially at a time where the city has so much going for it.

"Its that community atmosphere. We are not a small town anymore, and everyone wants to see the community succeed. We are on the cusp of real economic growth and its an exciting time to be in Waco," Holt said.

Holt will be officially sworn in Thursday.

He takes the position after working for the department his entire career of more than 20 years. He most recently served as an assistant chief.

