AP: Callers saw a pickup driving erratically prior to crash that claimed 13

CONCAN, Texas (AP) - Law enforcement officials in two Texas counties say they received phone calls about a person in a white pickup truck driving erratically shortly before a deadly collision between a church bus and a pickup left 13 people dead.

Uvalde police Lt. Daniel Rodriguez says a man called about 12:02 p.m. Wednesday to report the swerving truck heading north on U.S. 83 and to ask deputies to respond. Deputies were dispatched, but Rodriguez says the same caller called back about 12:30 p.m. to say the truck had been in a collision.

Real County Constable Nathan Johnson also said that a woman called their county dispatch to report a truck matching the description was driving erratically in the same area shortly before the accident. The same woman also called back to report the accident.

The driver of the truck survived but is hospitalized.

The crash happened outside Garner State Park, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) west of San Antonio.

