Oil Spill on SH 6 causes delays Saturday morning

MART - State Highway 6 experienced traffic backups Saturday morning due to an oil leakage from a tractor semi-trailer crash.

Wet roadways caused the semi-truck to loose control and crash on northbound State Highway 6 and State Highway 164 near Mart right around 6 a.m.

The driver of the truck did not suffer any injuries but the vehicle's diesel tank was damaged causing the oil spill.

Texas Department of Public Safety said SH 6 was effected for about four hours.

DPS officials are continuing the investigation.

