Oil Spill on SH 6 causes delays Saturday morning

Wet roads caused a tractor trailer to spill diesel fuel all over the highway a few miles west of Mart Saturday morning.

Katie Grovatt, KCEN 10:16 PM. CST January 21, 2017

MART - State Highway 6 experienced traffic backups Saturday morning due to an oil leakage from a tractor semi-trailer crash. 

Wet roadways caused the semi-truck to loose control and crash on northbound State Highway 6 and State Highway 164 near Mart right around 6 a.m. 

The driver of the truck did not suffer any injuries but the vehicle's diesel tank was damaged causing the oil spill. 

Texas Department of Public Safety said SH 6 was effected for about four hours. 

DPS officials are continuing the investigation. 

 

 

(© 2017 KCEN)


