Oil Spill on SH 6 causes delays Saturday morning

MART - State Highway 6 experienced traffic backups Saturday morning due to an oil leakage from a tractor semi-trailer crash.
Wet roadways caused the semi-truck to loose control and crash on northbound State Highway 6 and State Highway 164 near Mart right around 6 a.m.
The driver of the truck did not suffer any injuries but the vehicle's diesel tank was damaged causing the oil spill.
Texas Department of Public Safety said SH 6 was effected for about four hours.
DPS officials are continuing the investigation.
(© 2017 KCEN)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs