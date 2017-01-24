Olive Garden introduces a new level of 'never ending' plates

Of course everyone knows about Olive Garden's famous all you can eat pasta, but today the loved Italian restaurant is introducing a new Never Ending Classics promotion.

The new offer gives guests the option of unlimited servings of five of Olive Garden's favorite entrees, starting at $11.99.

The entrees featured are: ·

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Fettucine Alfredo

Lasagna Classico

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Parmigiana

Guests who can't decide among their favorites don't need to fret, they can mix and match among the featured dishes with each refill.

The promotional will last from now until March 6. Guests will also be able to enjoy the unlimited salad and bread sticks with their Never Ending Classic dish.

