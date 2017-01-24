KCEN
Olive Garden introduces a new level of 'never ending' plates

Katie Grovatt, KCEN 6:16 AM. CST January 24, 2017

Of course everyone knows about Olive Garden's famous all you can eat pasta, but today the loved Italian restaurant is introducing a new Never Ending Classics promotion. 

The new offer gives guests the option of unlimited servings of five of Olive Garden's favorite entrees, starting at $11.99. 

  • Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
  • Fettucine Alfredo
  • Lasagna Classico
  • Chicken Alfredo
  • Chicken Parmigiana

Guests who can't decide among their favorites don't need to fret, they can mix and match among the featured dishes with each refill. 

The promotional will last from now until March 6. Guests will also be able to enjoy the unlimited salad and bread sticks with their Never Ending Classic dish. 

 

