"One Day Without Immigrants" strike not gaining ground with Bell County businesses

Bell County - Hispanic groups are calling for a strike across the United States Thursday. Known as the "One Day Without Immigrants", the strike calls for all immigrants to not go to work or school, not send their kids to school, not buy anything, and not conduct business.

Supporters say the the measure will show the government, and other citizens, the importance of immigrants in America. But while the strike has gained ground in Austin, Bell county businesses do not seem to be on board.

After contacting more than a dozen businesses in Killeen, Temple and Belton, Channel 6 News did not find any business owners that had committed to shutting down for Thursday. Several employees, however, said they would take the day off in protest.

"I want them to understand that we're here to make a living just like you and just to be a better person," Waitress Rosey Martinez said. "It is our day to speak out and speak for the people who aren't able to stand up for themselves."

No business owners were able to go on camera, but several did tell Channel 6 that they were either undecided on the prospect of shutting down or that they opposed the idea. Some business owners said they needed to stay in business and would try to stay open even if employees did not show up. Other owners said that they didn't think the strike was the right approach and they would rather make the money and fight for their rights by hiring lawyers.

The national strike is a response to a perceived increase in raids by ICE at the beginning of the year. In what ICE is calling a "routine surge" the government has detained hundreds of immigrants in a six states following a Jan. 25 executive order by president Trump.

Titled Border Security And Immigration Enforcement Improvements, the order states that it will be executive branch policy to "detain individuals apprehended on suspicion of violating Federal or State law, including Federal immigration, pending further proceedings regarding those violations."

The surge in ICE activity has been accompanied by crackdowns in local states. Thousands of people came out to protest in Milwaukee County Monday following a crackdown by the local sheriffs department. No local Lulac Council in Bell County has stated they will be involved at "One Day Without Immigrants".

